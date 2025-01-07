Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Manmohan Singh and E V K S Elangovan

The economic strategies crafted by the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh have long served as the backbone of India's development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted on Tuesday. Singh's tenure also saw the recognition of Tamil as a classical language, Stalin noted during a memorial organized by the TNCC.

At the commemoration, Stalin paid homage to Singh, who had previously managed India's finances during an economic crisis. Singh, who passed away at age due to related ailments on December 26, 2024, was lauded for launching numerous welfare schemes. According to Stalin, Singh's policies laid the foundation for India's sustained growth.

Stalin recounted how, after the 2004 election victory, Prime Minister's office was offered to Manmohan Singh following Sonia Gandhi's declination. Singh's decade-long leadership was marked by the implementation of several transformative schemes. Additionally, the tribute was extended to former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, further reflected in the resolutions passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly to mourn their deaths.

