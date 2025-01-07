Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Manmohan Singh and E V K S Elangovan

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's economic policies fueled India's growth, receiving acknowledgement from Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. Singh was also pivotal in granting Tamil classical language status. Alongside Stalin, tribute was paid to Singh and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, marking significant losses for the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:36 IST
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The economic strategies crafted by the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh have long served as the backbone of India's development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted on Tuesday. Singh's tenure also saw the recognition of Tamil as a classical language, Stalin noted during a memorial organized by the TNCC.

At the commemoration, Stalin paid homage to Singh, who had previously managed India's finances during an economic crisis. Singh, who passed away at age due to related ailments on December 26, 2024, was lauded for launching numerous welfare schemes. According to Stalin, Singh's policies laid the foundation for India's sustained growth.

Stalin recounted how, after the 2004 election victory, Prime Minister's office was offered to Manmohan Singh following Sonia Gandhi's declination. Singh's decade-long leadership was marked by the implementation of several transformative schemes. Additionally, the tribute was extended to former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, further reflected in the resolutions passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly to mourn their deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

