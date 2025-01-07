Jean-Marie Le Pen: A Controversial Legacy in French Politics

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of France's far-right National Front party and a significant figure who reshaped the nation's politics by focusing on issues like immigration and globalisation, has died at 96. His death was confirmed by Marine Le Pen's political party, National Rally.

Le Pen's political ascent was characterized by a blend of populism and charisma, attracting discontented voters with concerns over immigration and job security. His impact in French politics spanned over four decades, culminating in a surprising reach to the 2002 presidential election run-off, where he ultimately lost to Jacques Chirac.

Le Pen, an outspoken nationalist, often voiced his disdain for the European Union, and he faced numerous controversies, including being fined for downplaying Nazi crimes. His remarks in 1996 about the Nazi gas chambers provoked widespread outrage in France, but Le Pen remained unrepentant, further cementing his contentious legacy.

