Jean-Marie Le Pen, an unyielding nationalist and the founder of France's far-right National Rally party, has died at the age of 96, according to sources close to his daughter Marine Le Pen.

Le Pen's influence on French politics was significant. As a soldier in the French army during the conflicts in Indochina and Algeria and a compelling orator in both the National Assembly and the European Parliament, he dedicated his life to the nation, staunchly defending its identity and sovereignty.

While his career was marred by controversies and scandals, figures like Eric Zemmour emphasize Le Pen's legacy of courage and his foresight into the existential issues facing France, beliefs that continue to echo in French political discourse today.

(With inputs from agencies.)