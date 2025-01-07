Controversy Surrounds Congress' 'Pyari Didi Yojana' Amid Claims of Failure

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, openly criticized the 'Pyari Didi Yojana' proposed by Congress for the Delhi Assembly elections. He described the scheme, which is modeled after Karnataka's 'Gurulakshmi Yojana,' as a failure, questioning its viability as a national role model.

Narayanaswamy pointed out that while the original plan entailed financial support of Rs. 2000 per month for women, this promise hasn't been fulfilled. ASHA workers have reportedly not received the promised benefits either, highlighting the inconsistency of the state's implementations. Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar acknowledged the launch of 'Pyari Didi' as Congress' first guarantee scheme for women in Delhi, promising Rs. 2,500 per month if they seize power there.

According to Shivakumar, the 'Pyari Didi Scheme' promises socio-economic benefits similar to those observed in Karnataka's scheme, reportedly saving women between Rs 4000 and Rs 5000 monthly. However, with Delhi polls set for February 5, skepticism remains, fueled by past unmet promises and fierce competition from the ruling AAP, which clinched 62 out of 70 seats in the previous Delhi elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)