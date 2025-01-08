Left Menu

Political Showdown: Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Under Fire

Amidst a heated political row, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of extravagant living, labeling his residence 'Sheesh Mahal'. The AAP counters by pointing to the lavishness of PM Modi's abode. Tensions rise as leaders face off with police over the controversial bungalow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:23 IST
Political Showdown: Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Under Fire
Congress candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency, Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political landscape, Congress candidate from New Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit, has launched a sharp critique against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, questioning his commitment to modest living as promised. This comes amidst intensifying disputes over the lavishness of the CM's official residence.

Accusations from Dikshit suggest that Kejriwal, a self-proclaimed 'Aam Aadmi', resides in opulence, notably with around 50 air conditioners, contrasted against the criticisms Kejriwal himself had directed at Sheila Dikshit's home. These allegations underscore a growing narrative that challenges Kejriwal's image as a common man aligning with public expectations.

The controversy emphasized by AAP leaders, including Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who directed criticism at the BJP, pointing to the discrepancy in criticism by highlighting the 2700 crore rupee construction of the Prime Minister's residence. With mounting public and media scrutiny, the political standoff over transparency and accountability persists as both parties attempt to navigate through charged allegations and counterclaims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025