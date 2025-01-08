Political Showdown: Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Under Fire

In a fiery political landscape, Congress candidate from New Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit, has launched a sharp critique against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, questioning his commitment to modest living as promised. This comes amidst intensifying disputes over the lavishness of the CM's official residence.

Accusations from Dikshit suggest that Kejriwal, a self-proclaimed 'Aam Aadmi', resides in opulence, notably with around 50 air conditioners, contrasted against the criticisms Kejriwal himself had directed at Sheila Dikshit's home. These allegations underscore a growing narrative that challenges Kejriwal's image as a common man aligning with public expectations.

The controversy emphasized by AAP leaders, including Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who directed criticism at the BJP, pointing to the discrepancy in criticism by highlighting the 2700 crore rupee construction of the Prime Minister's residence. With mounting public and media scrutiny, the political standoff over transparency and accountability persists as both parties attempt to navigate through charged allegations and counterclaims.

