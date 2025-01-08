Delhi Politics Heats Up Amid 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy
The 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy has escalated political tensions in Delhi as the assembly elections approach. The Aam Aadmi Party faces sharp criticism from the BJP and Congress over its leadership's alleged involvement in controversies surrounding the residence. The issue is central to electoral strategies of opposition parties.
- Country:
- India
As the Delhi assembly elections draw near, political debates have intensified over the Chief Minister's residence, famously referred to as 'Sheesh Mahal.' The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has found itself under fire from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress for alleged controversies linked to this residence.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva visited AB 17 Mathura Road, the residence assigned to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. He challenged her allegations regarding the center canceling her previous allotment at 6 Flagstaff Road, questioning why she did not move into the residence. According to Sachdeva, taking possession would have required cooperation with an ongoing investigation into the 'Sheesh Mahal' scandal.
Sachdeva criticized Atishi's demand for the 'Sheesh Mahal' during the imposed Code of Conduct. With the Model Code of Conduct in effect, he argued that the demand for the 'Sheesh Mahal' seemed strategically timed. As the February 5 election date approaches, the BJP has capitalized on this issue, using it as a centerpiece in their campaign against AAP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
