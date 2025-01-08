BJP Slams AAP in 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy

The recent attempt by AAP leaders to enter Arvind Kejriwal's former residence, allegedly to counter criticism of the so-called 'Sheesh Mahal,' has sparked fierce backlash from the BJP. The opposition party accused AAP of anarchic behaviour, claiming their actions were irresponsible and reminiscent of chaos.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized the AAP leadership, citing their failed attempt as evidence of the party's desperation amid claims of corruption. Trivedi asserted that the 'Sheesh Mahal' remains a symbol of extravagance and alleged misuse of public funds by the AAP during Kejriwal's tenure as Delhi's chief minister.

In their defense, AAP leaders maintained their stance by organizing a press conference and attempting to reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, raising further allegations of inconsistency in government residential expenses. The controversy underscores a widening rift as Delhi assembly elections loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)