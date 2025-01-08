Zelenskiy Urges Allies Amidst Zaporizhzhia Tragedy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on allies for support against Russia following a deadly attack on Zaporizhzhia. The southeastern Ukraine city was struck, resulting in at least 13 fatalities, according to the regional governor. Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of strength for achieving lasting peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:31 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a fervent appeal to the country's allies, urging them to pressure Russia after a devastating attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia.
The strike, which occurred in southeastern Ukraine, has claimed the lives of at least 13 individuals, according to local governor reports.
In a statement posted on X, Zelenskiy stressed the importance of international support and strength in safeguarding Ukrainian lives and bringing about a lasting peace amidst ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Calls for Human Rights in Bangladesh Amid Rising Attacks on Hindus
Mitchell Marsh Fully Fit for Melbourne Test, Set to Boost Australia's Bowling Attack
Brutal Subway Fire Attack in NYC: Suspect Charged with Murder
Tragic Shopkeeper Attack Sparks Community Outrage
Manipur Police Cadets Unite for Peace Amid Ethnic Strife