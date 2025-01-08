Zelenskiy Urges Allies Amidst Zaporizhzhia Tragedy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a fervent appeal to the country's allies, urging them to pressure Russia after a devastating attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

The strike, which occurred in southeastern Ukraine, has claimed the lives of at least 13 individuals, according to local governor reports.

In a statement posted on X, Zelenskiy stressed the importance of international support and strength in safeguarding Ukrainian lives and bringing about a lasting peace amidst ongoing conflict.

