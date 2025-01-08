Left Menu

TMC Endorses AAP: Mamata Backs Kejriwal in Delhi Battle

The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, has shown support for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The TMC aims for the BJP's defeat and AAP's victory. Meanwhile, allegations surface about BJP's supposed plan to secure fake votes in the New Delhi constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:05 IST
TMC Endorses AAP: Mamata Backs Kejriwal in Delhi Battle
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, has thrown its weight behind the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Kunal Ghosh, senior TMC leader, emphasized the alliance's goal of defeating the BJP and ensuring AAP's return to power.

In a social media post, Arvind Kejriwal expressed gratitude towards Mamata Banerjee for her unwavering support in both challenging and favorable times. The collaboration signifies a strong political partnership amid the electoral battle, with TMC leader Derek O' Brien reiterating TMC's commitment to backing AAP.

Amidst this camaraderie, Kejriwal accused the BJP of orchestrating an attempt to increase fake voter registrations in New Delhi's Assembly seat. The AAP chief intends to address this issue with the Chief Election Commissioner. The Delhi polls witness a critical phase, with the nomination process closing on January 17 and election day set for February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025