TMC Endorses AAP: Mamata Backs Kejriwal in Delhi Battle

The Trinamool Congress, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, has thrown its weight behind the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Kunal Ghosh, senior TMC leader, emphasized the alliance's goal of defeating the BJP and ensuring AAP's return to power.

In a social media post, Arvind Kejriwal expressed gratitude towards Mamata Banerjee for her unwavering support in both challenging and favorable times. The collaboration signifies a strong political partnership amid the electoral battle, with TMC leader Derek O' Brien reiterating TMC's commitment to backing AAP.

Amidst this camaraderie, Kejriwal accused the BJP of orchestrating an attempt to increase fake voter registrations in New Delhi's Assembly seat. The AAP chief intends to address this issue with the Chief Election Commissioner. The Delhi polls witness a critical phase, with the nomination process closing on January 17 and election day set for February 5.

