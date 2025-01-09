Trump Pays Respects to Jimmy Carter at Capitol Rotunda

President-elect Donald Trump arrived at the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday to honor the late Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, as Carter's body lay in state prior to his funeral.

Despite his past criticisms of Carter, Trump plans to attend the funeral at Washington National Cathedral on Thursday. Carter, who died at 100, was a respected leader and humanitarian whose legacy extended beyond his presidency.

Carter's state funeral offers a solemn recognition of his life and achievements, drawing notable figures including members of Congress and former presidents. Carter will be laid to rest in Plains, Georgia, following a service at Maranatha Baptist Church.

