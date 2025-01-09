Left Menu

U.S. Eyes Greenland: Strategic Moves in the Arctic

The potential U.S. interest in Greenland, highlighted by Congressman Mike Waltz, reflects strategic concerns over Arctic dominance amid Russian and Chinese activities. Despite past proposals for U.S. control, Greenland and Denmark have dismissed such initiatives, emphasizing security partnerships with NATO allies in maintaining regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 08:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greenland has become a focal point for U.S. national security discussions, emphasized by Congressman Mike Waltz on Wednesday following comments from President-elect Donald Trump. Waltz noted the strategic necessity due to growing Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic, each deploying advanced ice breaker fleets.

Trump's suggestion that the U.S. should consider further involvement in Greenland has sparked reactions. While Russia aims to dominate the Arctic, and China increases its presence, the U.S. lags with just two functional icebreakers. Waltz highlighted this disparity as a key concern for national resources and security.

The Greenland government acknowledges the shifting dynamics and expresses readiness to collaborate with the Trump administration and NATO allies. However, Greenland's Prime Minister maintained the territory is not for sale, ensuring continued diplomatic efforts for Arctic security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

