BJP Criticizes INDI Alliance for Lack of Mission Amid Delhi Polls

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing critique of the INDI alliance on Thursday, accusing it of lacking a defined mission and being propelled by personal ambitions and confusion. Poonawalla asserted that parties within the alliance only feign unity to serve their interests.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla remarked, "The INDI alliance is without mission or vision, driven solely by personal motives and disarray. This lack of coherence has led Samajwadi Party, TMC, and others to distance themselves from Congress in Delhi." Poonawalla further claimed the mistrust between Congress and its allies is palpable, citing the tabling of a no-confidence motion against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

Poonawalla emphasized the severity of this distrust, pointing out that even Congress leader Prithviraj Chauhan expressed a lack of confidence in the party's electoral prospects. "It's evident that a no-confidence vote against Congress and Rahul Gandhi is underway by their allies," he stated. Concurrently, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah noted that the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, and other groups must devise strategies to tackle the BJP in the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Abdullah was cautious about predicting outcomes, highlighting that presently, his party holds no sway in Delhi's assembly. "The entities involved, like AAP and Congress, should determine their approach against the BJP," he commented in response to queries about the INDI alliance's role. The Delhi elections, slated for February 2025, come after successive Congress defeats against AAP's dominant presence.

In contrast to Congress's past 15-year governance, it has failed to secure a seat in the last two contests, whereas AAP claimed a significant victory in 2020, winning 62 seats compared to BJP's eight. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)