Left Menu

Greece Bids Farewell to Former Prime Minister Costas Simitis

Former Greek Prime Minister Costas Simitis, renowned for steering Greece into the EU's single currency in 2001, was commemorated in Athens following his passing. Thousands gathered to pay their respects, acknowledging his reforms and controversial tenure. Criticism arose over fiscal challenges traced back to his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:13 IST
Greece Bids Farewell to Former Prime Minister Costas Simitis

Former Greek Prime Minister Costas Simitis, acclaimed for leading the country into the European Union's single currency in 2001, was honored in Athens on Thursday. Simitis, a law professor and reformist, passed away last week at the age of 88. Thousands attended his funeral, including state officials, politicians, academics, and Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides.

As a leader from 1996 to 2004 of the PASOK socialist party, Simitis was instrumental in reducing public debt and preparing Greece to join the euro zone. He also paved the way for Cyprus to enter the European Union in 2004 and was pivotal in Greece's successful bid to host the 2004 Olympics in Athens. President Katerina Sakellaropoulou spoke highly of his modernisation policies, emphasizing their long-lasting impact.

Despite his achievements, Simitis' tenure was marked by controversy. Greece subsequently faced a severe debt crisis, with the roots of fiscal turmoil partially linked to his government. This led to significant criticism concerning his approach towards Greece's euro zone membership. The nation's financial woes resulted in international bailouts and substantial austerity measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025