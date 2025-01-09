Greece Bids Farewell to Former Prime Minister Costas Simitis

Former Greek Prime Minister Costas Simitis, acclaimed for leading the country into the European Union's single currency in 2001, was honored in Athens on Thursday. Simitis, a law professor and reformist, passed away last week at the age of 88. Thousands attended his funeral, including state officials, politicians, academics, and Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides.

As a leader from 1996 to 2004 of the PASOK socialist party, Simitis was instrumental in reducing public debt and preparing Greece to join the euro zone. He also paved the way for Cyprus to enter the European Union in 2004 and was pivotal in Greece's successful bid to host the 2004 Olympics in Athens. President Katerina Sakellaropoulou spoke highly of his modernisation policies, emphasizing their long-lasting impact.

Despite his achievements, Simitis' tenure was marked by controversy. Greece subsequently faced a severe debt crisis, with the roots of fiscal turmoil partially linked to his government. This led to significant criticism concerning his approach towards Greece's euro zone membership. The nation's financial woes resulted in international bailouts and substantial austerity measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)