Ants and Affairs: A Surreal Turn in Giorgia Meloni's Press Meeting

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was taken aback by an unexpected question about ants during a press conference. The inquiry, linked to a folk saying about ants and rainfall, was asked alongside discussions on major issues like Ukraine and Elon Musk, lightening the otherwise serious talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni faced an unexpected question about ants during a marathon press conference with Italian and international reporters on Thursday. While the session addressed significant matters, including Italy's ties with Elon Musk's Starlink and geopolitical concerns in Ukraine, it took an unexpected, lighthearted turn.

A video journalist from Bulgaria posed a peculiar question: "Prime Minister, do you step on ants?" He explained that the question related to a folk saying connecting treading on ants to rainfall, catching Meloni off guard.

Initially flustered, Meloni responded with laughter, admitting she usually avoids stepping on ants if she notices them. The unusual interrogation momentarily derailed the conference before discussions returned to weightier subjects, such as Musk's political views.

(With inputs from agencies.)

