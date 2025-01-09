Left Menu

Withdrawal of Erroneous Gabon Election Date Report

A false report on Gabon's presidential election date has been withdrawn. No election date was announced by the interim president during his speech regarding the nation's transition to democratic governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:03 IST
Withdrawal of Erroneous Gabon Election Date Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An erroneous report regarding Gabon's presidential election date has been retracted, as it was mistakenly published. The interim president did not announce such a date during his speech on the country's democratic transition given on Thursday.

The publication falsely stating President's plans was not accurately representing his message about the shift towards a democratic system.

The authorities emphasize that no official date has been set yet for the impending election, highlighting that Thursday's address did not involve election scheduling details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025