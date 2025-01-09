Withdrawal of Erroneous Gabon Election Date Report

An erroneous report regarding Gabon's presidential election date has been retracted, as it was mistakenly published. The interim president did not announce such a date during his speech on the country's democratic transition given on Thursday.

The publication falsely stating President's plans was not accurately representing his message about the shift towards a democratic system.

The authorities emphasize that no official date has been set yet for the impending election, highlighting that Thursday's address did not involve election scheduling details.

(With inputs from agencies.)