Withdrawal of Erroneous Gabon Election Date Report
A false report on Gabon's presidential election date has been withdrawn. No election date was announced by the interim president during his speech regarding the nation's transition to democratic governance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:03 IST
An erroneous report regarding Gabon's presidential election date has been retracted, as it was mistakenly published. The interim president did not announce such a date during his speech on the country's democratic transition given on Thursday.
The publication falsely stating President's plans was not accurately representing his message about the shift towards a democratic system.
The authorities emphasize that no official date has been set yet for the impending election, highlighting that Thursday's address did not involve election scheduling details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
