Sharad Pawar Advocates Ideological Dedication for NCP's Success

Sharad Pawar, chief of NCP (SP), has praised RSS for its ideological commitment and urged his party to develop a dedicated workforce embracing progressive ideologies of Indian leaders. Reflecting on recent election losses, Pawar stressed the need for social engineering and announced strategic changes within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 09:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) chief, has lauded the RSS for its unwavering commitment to its ideology. He urged his party to emulate this dedication by fostering a worker base committed to the progressive ideologies of prominent Indian reformers like Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and BR Ambedkar.

In a meeting held in South Mumbai, Pawar addressed party workers, reflecting on the RSS's loyal cadres. He encouraged the creation of a similar base within the NCP that is steadfast in its principles. The former Union minister highlighted the need for the party to communicate effectively with OBCs, a crucial vote bank, following a dismal performance in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections.

Pawar spoke about the necessity of social engineering to address caste divides, especially in Marathwada, a region central to the Maratha quota movement. He recounted his past efforts in resolving controversies and stressed the importance of engaging with stakeholders. Pawar announced the party's plans to revamp its structure and introduce fresh faces in upcoming local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

