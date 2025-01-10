Sharad Pawar Advocates Ideological Dedication for NCP's Success
Sharad Pawar, chief of NCP (SP), has praised RSS for its ideological commitment and urged his party to develop a dedicated workforce embracing progressive ideologies of Indian leaders. Reflecting on recent election losses, Pawar stressed the need for social engineering and announced strategic changes within the party.
- Country:
- India
Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) chief, has lauded the RSS for its unwavering commitment to its ideology. He urged his party to emulate this dedication by fostering a worker base committed to the progressive ideologies of prominent Indian reformers like Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and BR Ambedkar.
In a meeting held in South Mumbai, Pawar addressed party workers, reflecting on the RSS's loyal cadres. He encouraged the creation of a similar base within the NCP that is steadfast in its principles. The former Union minister highlighted the need for the party to communicate effectively with OBCs, a crucial vote bank, following a dismal performance in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections.
Pawar spoke about the necessity of social engineering to address caste divides, especially in Marathwada, a region central to the Maratha quota movement. He recounted his past efforts in resolving controversies and stressed the importance of engaging with stakeholders. Pawar announced the party's plans to revamp its structure and introduce fresh faces in upcoming local elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sharad Pawar
- RSS
- ideology
- NCP
- Maharashtra
- elections
- social engineering
- Marathwada
- OBC
- vote bank
ALSO READ
Illegal Immigration Crackdown in Maharashtra: Prominent Arrests Unveil Forgery Network
India's Historic 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: A Record-Breaking Milestone with Reforms
Pet-Related Tensions at Maharashtra's 'Maha Adiveshan'
More than 8,000 candidates contested elections this year as against 8,054 in 2019: EC.
Web of Deceit: Maharashtra Conspiracy Unveiled