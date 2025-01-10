Left Menu

Canada's Liberal Party Prepares for Leadership Change

The Liberal Party of Canada has scheduled a leadership election for March 9 following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement of his resignation. Trudeau, who has served for nine years, decided to step down due to concerns from party members over poor performance in pre-election polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 09:15 IST
In a significant political development, Canada's Liberal Party has announced plans to elect a new leader on March 9. This decision comes on the heels of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's declaration that he will resign in the upcoming months.

Trudeau's announcement on Monday has set off a wave of speculation and strategizing within the party. After nine years at the helm, his decision to step down is largely attributed to mounting pressure from lawmakers concerned over the party's dismal performance in recent pre-election polls.

The leadership race will likely chart a new course for the Liberal Party as it seeks to regain voter confidence and strengthen its position ahead of the next general election. The future of the party and its policies will depend significantly on the leader chosen to navigate these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

