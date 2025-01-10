Delhi's Voter Roll Controversy: A Political Showdown
The Delhi BJP protested against AAP, alleging fake voter registrations from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in electoral rolls, sparking tensions ahead of assembly polls. Kejriwal accused BJP of manipulating voter lists, prompting a backlash. Delhi Assembly elections are on February 5, with results on February 8.
Tensions flared in Delhi as the BJP staged a protest against AAP, accusing it of false claims about voter registration ahead of the assembly polls.
Protesters chanted slogans against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and attempted to breach security outside his residence, prompting police to use water cannons.
Kejriwal alleged BJP's manipulation in the voter registration process, particularly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, sparking immediate condemnation from the BJP camp.
