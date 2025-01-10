Delhi's Voter Roll Controversy: A Political Showdown

Tensions flared in Delhi as the BJP staged a protest against AAP, accusing it of false claims about voter registration ahead of the assembly polls.

Protesters chanted slogans against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and attempted to breach security outside his residence, prompting police to use water cannons.

Kejriwal alleged BJP's manipulation in the voter registration process, particularly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, sparking immediate condemnation from the BJP camp.

