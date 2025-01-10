Left Menu

Delhi's Voter Roll Controversy: A Political Showdown

The Delhi BJP protested against AAP, alleging fake voter registrations from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in electoral rolls, sparking tensions ahead of assembly polls. Kejriwal accused BJP of manipulating voter lists, prompting a backlash. Delhi Assembly elections are on February 5, with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:00 IST
Delhi's Voter Roll Controversy: A Political Showdown
AAP National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in Delhi as the BJP staged a protest against AAP, accusing it of false claims about voter registration ahead of the assembly polls.

Protesters chanted slogans against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and attempted to breach security outside his residence, prompting police to use water cannons.

Kejriwal alleged BJP's manipulation in the voter registration process, particularly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, sparking immediate condemnation from the BJP camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025