The Kremlin warmly welcomes U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's openness to dialogue, reflecting Russia's desire for improved diplomatic relations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed President Vladimir Putin's readiness to engage in talks with Trump.

Plans for a Trump-Putin meeting may progress after the inauguration, with both sides seemingly open to discussions. Trump mentioned a potential meeting but provided no specific timeline. During his campaign, Trump's swift resolution claims for the Russia-Ukraine war contrasted with more recent suggestions, implying an extended timeframe.

Tensions rise as hopes for diplomatic resolutions are met with Ukrainian concerns over possible concessions. Putin stated previously that Russia's terms require Ukraine's withdrawal from NATO ambitions and territorial claims, demands Kyiv marked as unacceptable.

While Trump receives commendations from Kremlin officials, outgoing President Joe Biden faces criticism for prolonging the conflict. The current administration may impose additional sanctions on Russia, setting a challenging stage for Trump's team.

