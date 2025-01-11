Rahul Gandhi Reignites Congress Momentum in Delhi Elections
Rahul Gandhi, a leading Congress figure, is set to campaign in Delhi, addressing a public meeting in Seelampur. His involvement aims to revive Congress's prospects against strong rivals like AAP and BJP, ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Gandhi emphasizes understanding public concerns through his outreach initiatives.
- Country:
- India
As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is gearing up to campaign in the capital. He is scheduled to address a public meeting in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, marking his first rally in the city. Congress hopes his presence will galvanize their support base against rivals like AAP and BJP.
During a press conference, AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin highlighted Gandhi as a prominent voice for the people, frequently engaging with citizens on various issues. The meeting titled 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan', promises substantial participation.
The Congress's offensive strategy includes building on Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav's successful 'Delhi Nyay Yatra', which sought to reconnect with voters and bolster party morale. With Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, the stakes are high, especially after the significant victories by AAP in previous elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
