Political Rifts: Shiv Sena's Solo Venture Raises Eyebrows

BJP MP Narayan Rane criticized Uddhav Thackeray after Shiv Sena (UBT) announced they would contest local body elections solo, suggesting weakening party strength. Rane questioned their capability while addressing rumors of growing BJP ties. He rebutted Raut's claims about Fadnavis, emphasizing the need for credible voices in Shiv Sena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 13:49 IST
BJP MP Narayan Rane launched an attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray following the party's recent announcement to contest local body elections independently. Rane alleges that Thackeray's influence has waned, casting doubt on their ability to succeed without alliances.

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s decision raises questions about the unity within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. Party spokesperson Sanjay Raut justified the move, emphasizing the need for their party's growth and opportunities for their independent workers. He clarified that alliances like the INDIA bloc and MVA exist for larger elections.

Rane also brushed off speculations of growing closeness between Sena (UBT) and BJP, leaving decisions to senior leaders. Additionally, he dismissed Raut's accusations against Chief Minister Fadnavis, questioning Raut's history with alleged mafias when Sena was in power.

