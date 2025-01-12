Protest Erupts in Patna Over BPSC Exam Controversy

Protests led by supporters of Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, took place across Patna on Sunday. The demonstrators, aiming to enforce a 'Bihar Bandh,' aimed to voice their opposition to alleged irregularities in the recently conducted Public Service Commission (PSC) exam.

Protesters gathered near Patna Science College, blocking roads and stopping vehicles to enforce the bandh. Additionally, effigies of BPSC officials were burned on Ashok Rajpath. The protest, which gained backing from Azad Samaj Party leader Chandra Shekhar Azad, demanded the cancellation of the combined competitive exam held on December 13 of the previous year.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh reported that adequate security measures were in place, ensuring vehicle movement continued smoothly. Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor continued his fast unto death for the exam's cancellation, having recently been discharged from the hospital in improved health.

(With inputs from agencies.)