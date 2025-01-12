Chad's ruling party has emerged victorious in the nation's legislative elections, garnering roughly two-thirds of the seats, as per provisional results released on Sunday. The elections mark a significant political triumph for President Mahamat Idriss Deby, further cementing his dominion over the country.

President Deby's party, the Patriotic Salvation Movement, succeeded in securing 124 out of 188 available seats in the National Assembly, as stated by the national electoral commission. Despite the participation rate standing at 51.56%, the process has been contentious, with opposition figures like Succes Masra criticizing it for lack of transparency.

In recent developments, Chad, a pivotal ally against Islamic militants in the Sahel, has distanced itself from France in defense matters, symbolizing an emerging trend of severed ties with Western forces in the region. A recently foiled attack deemed a 'destabilization attempt' underscores the volatile climate surrounding these changes.

