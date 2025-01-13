Karnataka Congress Dismisses Change of Guard Rumors

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has firmly denied any alleged power struggle within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, dismissing rumors of a leadership change. Surjewala accused the opposition of orchestrating stories to undermine the state's government.

Surjewala drew attention to the apparent discord within the BJP and its alliance with JD(S). He depicted the Congress internal conflicts as a media invention, while affirming the success of the state's welfare initiatives.

Amid speculations surrounding a potential leadership shift after the upcoming budget, Surjewala emphasized the Congress's focus on the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' convention to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's role in the Indian National Congress session of 1924.

(With inputs from agencies.)