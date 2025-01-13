Political Showdown: Kejriwal vs. Gandhi in Seelampur

In a heated political landscape, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaged in a verbal duel in Seelampur on Monday. Kejriwal accused Gandhi of merely trying to save his party while claiming he fights for the country.

The confrontation intensified as Gandhi criticized Kejriwal at a rally, accusing him of following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategy of disseminating false promises. Gandhi also highlighted issues such as pollution, corruption, and inflation under Kejriwal's administration.

The relationship between AAP and Congress, previously aligned under the INDIA bloc, has deteriorated after a failed alliance for Haryana assembly polls. Now, the two are independently contesting in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)