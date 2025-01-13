Left Menu

Yadav Calls for Victory in Milkipur Bypoll to Safeguard Democracy

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, urged party members to win the crucial Milkipur bypoll to counter alleged unethical tactics by the ruling BJP. Emphasizing issues in healthcare, education, and agriculture under BJP governance, he stressed the importance of social justice and a caste census for equitable representation.

Updated: 13-01-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:01 IST
On Saturday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav rallied party leaders and workers to secure victory in the upcoming February 5 Milkipur assembly bypoll, asserting its importance in preserving democracy.

Yadav criticized the ruling BJP for allegedly employing unethical tactics to influence elections and for hampering development, healthcare, and education in the region. He urged SP workers to resist these tactics and ensure their message of social justice and equitable representation is heard.

The former chief minister called for a caste census and highlighted struggles faced by farmers, vowing that with a victory, the party would work towards rectifying these issues to uplift the state's marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

