NATO's Bold Overhaul: New Defense Targets Amid Russian Threat

NATO is set to make significant decisions on new military targets this summer, as the alliance faces increasing threats from Russia. This represents NATO's largest revamp since the Cold War era, according to top military officials.

The announcement follows heightened external pressures due to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, as well as internal challenges, highlighted by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's calls for increased defense spending among member countries.

During the June summit in The Hague, NATO leaders will address current gaps in defense capabilities, including air defense, troop numbers, and digital communication security. The potential for heightened military spending targets, beyond the current 2% of GDP, is also on the table, with figures as high as 5% being suggested.

(With inputs from agencies.)