Left Menu

NATO's Bold Overhaul: New Defense Targets Amid Russian Threat

NATO is advancing decisions on new weapons and troop targets, marking its largest overhaul since the Cold War in response to growing Russian threats. The alliance plans to finalize new capability goals this summer, with increased spending targets under discussion ahead of the June summit in The Hague.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:07 IST
NATO's Bold Overhaul: New Defense Targets Amid Russian Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NATO is set to make significant decisions on new military targets this summer, as the alliance faces increasing threats from Russia. This represents NATO's largest revamp since the Cold War era, according to top military officials.

The announcement follows heightened external pressures due to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, as well as internal challenges, highlighted by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's calls for increased defense spending among member countries.

During the June summit in The Hague, NATO leaders will address current gaps in defense capabilities, including air defense, troop numbers, and digital communication security. The potential for heightened military spending targets, beyond the current 2% of GDP, is also on the table, with figures as high as 5% being suggested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025