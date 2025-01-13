A New Power Shift: Nawaf Salam's Premier Designation in Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has appointed Nawaf Salam, head of the International Court of Justice, as the new Prime Minister following strong backing from more than half of the Parliament. The appointment represents a significant setback for Hezbollah, which sees the move as an attempt to diminish its influence.

Salam's support came from various sectarian groups, including Christian, Druze, and some Sunni Muslims, despite Hezbollah's opposition. This nomination illustrates a shift in Lebanon's political sphere, traditionally dominated by Hezbollah and its affiliates. Hezbollah's lawmaker, Mohammed Raad, criticized the move, labeling it an attempt at exclusion.

Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal Movement, withheld support, potentially causing a sectarian divide. President Aoun's election and Salam's designation indicate a possible revival of Lebanese governmental structures, paralyzed for over two years. Key issues involve rebuilding from past conflicts and implementing reforms for economic recovery.

