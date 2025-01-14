Left Menu

Biden Outlines Foreign Policy Triumphs Amid Controversies

Outgoing President Joe Biden highlighted his foreign policy achievements, claiming U.S. adversaries are now weaker. He emphasized support for Ukraine and Israel and touted efforts to weaken Russia, Iran, and China. Controversy persists over U.S. backing of Israel's actions in Gaza against Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 01:56 IST
Biden Outlines Foreign Policy Triumphs Amid Controversies

Outgoing President Joe Biden sought to highlight his foreign policy achievements, stating on Monday that U.S. adversaries have grown weaker during his tenure, despite ongoing global challenges.

Just days before surrendering the presidency to Donald Trump, Biden used a rare State Department address to showcase his administration's support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion in 2022 and Israel's conflicts in the Middle East. The president asserted that the United States is "winning the worldwide competition" and won't be outpaced economically by China, adding that Russia and Iran have been weakened by conflicts needing no U.S. involvement.

Biden also looked to secure a significant diplomatic victory by negotiating a deal to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, a move that would cease the fighting and pave the way for increased humanitarian assistance in the region. However, his administration has faced criticism for the support provided to Israel in its efforts to combat Hamas, with recent protests accusing him of war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025