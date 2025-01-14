Biden Outlines Foreign Policy Triumphs Amid Controversies

Outgoing President Joe Biden sought to highlight his foreign policy achievements, stating on Monday that U.S. adversaries have grown weaker during his tenure, despite ongoing global challenges.

Just days before surrendering the presidency to Donald Trump, Biden used a rare State Department address to showcase his administration's support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion in 2022 and Israel's conflicts in the Middle East. The president asserted that the United States is "winning the worldwide competition" and won't be outpaced economically by China, adding that Russia and Iran have been weakened by conflicts needing no U.S. involvement.

Biden also looked to secure a significant diplomatic victory by negotiating a deal to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, a move that would cease the fighting and pave the way for increased humanitarian assistance in the region. However, his administration has faced criticism for the support provided to Israel in its efforts to combat Hamas, with recent protests accusing him of war crimes.

