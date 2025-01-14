Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: Strengthening Bonds with Armed Forces Veterans

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised the armed forces for their dedication and service, ensuring government support to address veterans' issues. Speaking at an Army function, he highlighted ongoing efforts to fortify government-force relations, emphasizing duty and gratitude towards the nation's protectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:19 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed deep appreciation for the armed forces' commitment to safeguarding the nation, pledging comprehensive support from his government to resolve veterans' issues.

Addressing a gathering at the Tanda Artillery Brigade near Jammu to mark the ninth Armed Forces Veterans' Day, Abdullah emphasized efforts to fortify ties between the government and the military. Notable attendees included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Abdullah assured veterans of plans to implement recruitment reservations and financial assistance schemes, reiterating his government's duty to serve those who have selflessly served the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

