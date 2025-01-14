Satyendar Jain's Crowdfunding Call: 'Kaam Ki Rajneeti' in Focus
Former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has launched a crowdfunding initiative for the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi, urging citizens to support 'kaam ki rajneeti' or the politics of work. Jain, the AAP candidate, expressed optimism about public support despite his recent jail time. AAP's Sanjay Singh pledged Rs 1 lakh to the fund.
In a spirited call to action, former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain launched a crowdfunding initiative on Tuesday, ahead of the capital's Assembly elections. He urged the public to fund 'kaam ki rajneeti,' the politics focusing on achievements and work.
Speaking at a press conference, Jain, who is running from the Shakur Basti constituency as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, recounted his uncertainty about participating in the election due to his incarceration related to a money-laundering case. However, he found optimism in the public's anger directed at their political rivals, the BJP.
Jain encouraged citizens to contribute via the party's website to promote politics centered on development. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also supported Jain's campaign, pledging Rs 1 lakh to show transparency and commitment in political funding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
