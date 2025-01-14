Left Menu

Satyendar Jain's Crowdfunding Call: 'Kaam Ki Rajneeti' in Focus

Former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has launched a crowdfunding initiative for the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi, urging citizens to support 'kaam ki rajneeti' or the politics of work. Jain, the AAP candidate, expressed optimism about public support despite his recent jail time. AAP's Sanjay Singh pledged Rs 1 lakh to the fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:43 IST
Satyendar Jain's Crowdfunding Call: 'Kaam Ki Rajneeti' in Focus
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited call to action, former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain launched a crowdfunding initiative on Tuesday, ahead of the capital's Assembly elections. He urged the public to fund 'kaam ki rajneeti,' the politics focusing on achievements and work.

Speaking at a press conference, Jain, who is running from the Shakur Basti constituency as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, recounted his uncertainty about participating in the election due to his incarceration related to a money-laundering case. However, he found optimism in the public's anger directed at their political rivals, the BJP.

Jain encouraged citizens to contribute via the party's website to promote politics centered on development. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also supported Jain's campaign, pledging Rs 1 lakh to show transparency and commitment in political funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025