Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, announced Moscow's willingness to engage in talks with President-elect Donald Trump, highlighting the importance of addressing broader European security arrangements. He emphasized Russia's demand for assurances concerning Ukraine's NATO prospects.

Lavrov commended Trump's past remarks critiquing NATO's expansion plans, aligning with Russia's narrative against the military alliance's presence at its borders. This stance reiterates Russia's position on its military actions in Ukraine, labeling them a response to NATO's alleged provocations.

As the Biden administration exits, it continues to bolster Ukraine with military aid and sanctions targeting Russia, presenting potential barriers for Trump's promised efforts to mediate peace. However, Lavrov conveyed anticipation for Trump's foreign policy approach upon assuming office.

