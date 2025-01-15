Tumult in Seoul: Arrest of Impeached Leader Yoon Stirs Korea
Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest amid a criminal investigation has shocked the nation. The investigation follows his controversial declaration of martial law. Despite his arrest, Yoon's supporters remain vocal, mirroring political divisions seen in global democracies, including parallels with the U.S. political scenario.
In a dramatic turn of events, impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested for questioning over a criminal insurrection investigation. His arrest marks a growing saga of political instability in one of Asia's leading democracies.
Yoon's arrest follows his short-lived martial law declaration, an act that shook the nation and led to his impeachment. He was escorted by a prosecutor to CIO offices under significant security but refused to cooperate with investigators.
The fallout from Yoon's actions has sparked political unrest and comparisons to similar events in U.S. politics, with his supporters echoing claims of election fraud—a catalyst for his martial law declaration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
