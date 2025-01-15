Unprecedented Arrest: Impeached South Korean President Yoon Faces Legal Battle

In a historical shift, impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested and questioned by authorities on Wednesday in connection to a criminal insurrection probe. Yoon, who has characterized the investigation as unlawful, stated that his cooperation was intended to prevent violence.

This marks a seismic event for South Korea, a nation that has seen past leaders prosecuted but never an incumbent arrested. After declaring martial law on December 3, Yoon had been under police watch at his residence, before finally yielding to an arrest force of over 3,000 officers.

With the inquiry ongoing and Yoon's silence in the spotlight, the legal process could extend his detention for up to 20 days, or see him released. The situation, having captured international attention, continues to unfold with implications for domestic and regional politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)