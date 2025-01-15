Left Menu

Election Tensions Rise: AAP's Sisodia Blames BJP for Delhi's Woes

As Delhi's assembly elections loom, AAP's Manish Sisodia targets the BJP, alleging it as the cause of Delhi's law and order issues and a threat to slum dwellers. Amidst accusations, the BJP faces scrutiny under the PMLA for the alleged liquor scam, with key players from both parties contesting fiercely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:06 IST
Election Tensions Rise: AAP's Sisodia Blames BJP for Delhi's Woes
Manish Sisodia, AAP candidate from Jangpura (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Delhi assembly elections on the horizon, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Manish Sisodia launched a fierce criticism against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of contributing to the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital. He also alleged that the BJP poses a significant threat to the city's slum communities.

Sisodia, while engaging with Jangpura residents during his roadshow, expressed, "The support from Jangpura is overwhelming. Law and order issues, like rapes and gang wars, are results of BJP's inefficacy. If they can't manage these, why trust them with education and healthcare? They're the biggest danger to slum areas. We oppose bulldozing these communities."

Amidst the political battle, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal commented on the authorization given to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute him and Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This move is part of the ongoing inquiry into the suspect dealings linked to the now-revoked Delhi liquor policy. The election, scheduled for February 5, promises high stakes with top contenders vying for the Jangpura seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025