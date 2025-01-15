Election Tensions Rise: AAP's Sisodia Blames BJP for Delhi's Woes

With the Delhi assembly elections on the horizon, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Manish Sisodia launched a fierce criticism against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of contributing to the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital. He also alleged that the BJP poses a significant threat to the city's slum communities.

Sisodia, while engaging with Jangpura residents during his roadshow, expressed, "The support from Jangpura is overwhelming. Law and order issues, like rapes and gang wars, are results of BJP's inefficacy. If they can't manage these, why trust them with education and healthcare? They're the biggest danger to slum areas. We oppose bulldozing these communities."

Amidst the political battle, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal commented on the authorization given to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute him and Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This move is part of the ongoing inquiry into the suspect dealings linked to the now-revoked Delhi liquor policy. The election, scheduled for February 5, promises high stakes with top contenders vying for the Jangpura seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)