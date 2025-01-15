Left Menu

Turmoil in Korea: A President's Controversial Detention

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested amid a criminal insurrection probe. His brief martial law declaration fueled political chaos, despite claims of election fraud and ongoing legal battles. Yoon remains uncooperative with investigators as supporters rally, reflecting deep political divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:24 IST
Turmoil in Korea: A President's Controversial Detention
Yoon Suk Yeol

In an unprecedented move, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on Wednesday amid claims of insurrection. This marks the first time a sitting president in the country faces such charges, highlighting political instability in the nation.

Yoon's abrupt declaration of martial law on December 3 led to his impeachment. Legal experts debate the legitimacy of the charges while the Constitutional Court evaluates the impeachment, which could either permanently remove Yoon from office or restore his powers.

As the investigation unfolds, political tensions rise, with Yoon refusing to cooperate and maintain his claims of election fraud. His People's Power Party is buoyed by revived support, contrasting with widespread disapproval of his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025