Modi's Mumbai Luncheon Sparks Development Dialogue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with MLAs of Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance in Mumbai, emphasizing development and public engagement. The leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs, shared insights and experiences, with the absence of some MLAs noted in discussions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with MLAs from Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance over lunch in Mumbai, discussing governance and public engagement. Modi urged the leaders to prioritize development work, according to a legislator present at the meeting.
The gathering at INS Angre auditorium occurred nearly two months after the BJP-led coalition secured a substantial victory in state elections. Key figures such as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs were in attendance, though the absence of several MLAs did not go unnoticed.
Participants, including BJP and Shiv Sena leaders, described the meeting as inspirational, with Modi offering guidance on public issue management. The session focused on constructive discussion, noted to have been devoid of political debate.
