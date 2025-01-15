Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes RSS Chief's Remark on Ram Temple

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for likening the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya to India's attainment of 'true Independence'.

Speaking at Jehanabad, Yadav, the former Bihar deputy CM, accused the RSS of abstaining from the freedom struggle and criticized Bhagwat for allegedly insulting freedom fighters.

Yadav voiced concerns regarding the RSS and BJP's alleged hostility towards Dalits and OBCs, speculated on future policy changes, and critiqued the current economic situation and governance in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)