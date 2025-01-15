Global Poll: Widespread Support for Trump Return Among Indians

A European think-tank's poll has unveiled a remarkable sentiment among Indians who predominantly perceive Donald Trump's potential return to the White House as beneficial for global peace and US-India relations. Conducted by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) and Oxford University's Europe in a Changing World project, the survey positions India within the 'Trump Welcomers' category, reflecting optimism about a second Trump presidency.

The study titled 'Alone in a Trumpian World: The EU and Global Public Opinion after the US Elections' also highlights Trump's appeal in nations such as China, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia. The report suggests that while Europe grapples with Trump's disruptive reputation, countries like India overwhelmingly view his leadership as advantageous both for their own nations and internationally.

Report authors Mark Leonard, Ivan Krastev, and Timothy Garton Ash warn that Europe's skepticism toward Trump might complicate efforts to forge global coalitions against him. Instead, they advocate for European unity in pursuing strategic partnerships, particularly with countries perceiving the EU as powerful allies. The survey gathered opinions from 11 EU countries along with major global players like India, China, and Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)