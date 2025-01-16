Left Menu

Giorgia Meloni: The New Transatlantic Power Broker?

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is preparing to forge a strategic alliance with US President-elect Donald Trump, positioning herself as a critical liaison between the US and Europe. This comes after her unexpected rapport with Joe Biden. The relationship may boost her influence or could become contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 16-01-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:10 IST
Giorgia Meloni: The New Transatlantic Power Broker?
Giorgia Meloni
  • Country:
  • Italy

In an unexpected political twist, Italy's right-wing Premier Giorgia Meloni prepares to build a strategic alliance with US President-elect Donald Trump, strengthening her position as a pivotal connection between the US and Europe. The potential alliance could become a significant geopolitical force.

Weeks before assuming office, Meloni connected with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, a meeting she described as exceeding expectations, creating a bond that promises mutual benefits for both nations. Meloni emphasized the potential for a steady transatlantic relationship, which is poised to offer immense value for Italy and Europe as a whole.

Yet, observers debate the implications. While some envision her as a key influencer within Trump's circle, others warn of Meloni becoming a conduit for Trump's interests in Europe, thereby challenging European unity. Meloni's nationalist stance is likely to prioritize Italy's interests, affecting EU cohesion over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025