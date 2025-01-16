Giorgia Meloni: The New Transatlantic Power Broker?

In an unexpected political twist, Italy's right-wing Premier Giorgia Meloni prepares to build a strategic alliance with US President-elect Donald Trump, strengthening her position as a pivotal connection between the US and Europe. The potential alliance could become a significant geopolitical force.

Weeks before assuming office, Meloni connected with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, a meeting she described as exceeding expectations, creating a bond that promises mutual benefits for both nations. Meloni emphasized the potential for a steady transatlantic relationship, which is poised to offer immense value for Italy and Europe as a whole.

Yet, observers debate the implications. While some envision her as a key influencer within Trump's circle, others warn of Meloni becoming a conduit for Trump's interests in Europe, thereby challenging European unity. Meloni's nationalist stance is likely to prioritize Italy's interests, affecting EU cohesion over time.

