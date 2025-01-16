Tahir Hussain's Political Comeback Amidst Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, Tahir Hussain, accused in the Delhi riots, filed his nomination papers from the Mustafabad constituency while under high-security custody. Officials confirmed that he returned to Tihar Jail post submission.

The former Aam Aadmi Party councillor now represents Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM for the forthcoming February 5 assembly elections. His brief parole was granted by the Delhi High Court to facilitate the nomination process.

Despite the legal battles, AIMIM remains resolute. According to Delhi's AIMIM president Shoaib Jamai, the party aims to contest strongly in selected constituencies, highlighting candidates like Hussain and Shafa-ur-Rehman, emphasizing their resilience amidst controversy.

