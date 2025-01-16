Left Menu

Tahir Hussain's Political Comeback Amidst Controversy

Tahir Hussain, a former AAP councillor accused in the Delhi riots, filed his nomination for the Mustafabad constituency from Tihar Jail. He is contesting as the AIMIM candidate. Hussain was released under heavy security to complete the nomination process, with the party set to announce more candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:52 IST
Tahir Hussain's Political Comeback Amidst Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Tahir Hussain, accused in the Delhi riots, filed his nomination papers from the Mustafabad constituency while under high-security custody. Officials confirmed that he returned to Tihar Jail post submission.

The former Aam Aadmi Party councillor now represents Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM for the forthcoming February 5 assembly elections. His brief parole was granted by the Delhi High Court to facilitate the nomination process.

Despite the legal battles, AIMIM remains resolute. According to Delhi's AIMIM president Shoaib Jamai, the party aims to contest strongly in selected constituencies, highlighting candidates like Hussain and Shafa-ur-Rehman, emphasizing their resilience amidst controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025