Controversy Erupts Over Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal
The Gvura Forum, representing families of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza, protested against a ceasefire deal with Hamas, citing concerns over potential risks, including leaving hostages behind and freeing convicted Palestinians. They symbolically depicted the 'price' of the deal using mock coffins in Jerusalem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:49 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a display of strong opposition, the Gvura Forum organized a protest against the recent ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, which has stirred significant debate across the nation.
Families of Israeli soldiers who died in Gaza are concerned that the agreement does not adequately eliminate the threat posed by Hamas, and could potentially lead to the release of Palestinians convicted for killing Israelis.
Adding to the emotional gravity, protestors set up rows of mock coffins draped with Israeli flags in Jerusalem, symbolizing the potential cost of the agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- hostages
- protest
- Gvura Forum
- deal
- Israeli soldiers
- Jerusalem
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strike on the Slopes: Park City Ski Patrol Protests for Higher Wages
Serbian Protesters Trade Festivity for Justice in New Year's Rally
A Tumultuous Year for Tamil Nadu: Politics, Protests, and Performance
Katra Returns to Normal After Protests: Ropeway Controversy Unfolds
Residents Demand Justice in Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case with 'Jal Samadhi' Protest