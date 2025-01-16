Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

The Gvura Forum, representing families of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza, protested against a ceasefire deal with Hamas, citing concerns over potential risks, including leaving hostages behind and freeing convicted Palestinians. They symbolically depicted the 'price' of the deal using mock coffins in Jerusalem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a display of strong opposition, the Gvura Forum organized a protest against the recent ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, which has stirred significant debate across the nation.

Families of Israeli soldiers who died in Gaza are concerned that the agreement does not adequately eliminate the threat posed by Hamas, and could potentially lead to the release of Palestinians convicted for killing Israelis.

Adding to the emotional gravity, protestors set up rows of mock coffins draped with Israeli flags in Jerusalem, symbolizing the potential cost of the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

