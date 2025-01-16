Controversy Erupts Over Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

In a display of strong opposition, the Gvura Forum organized a protest against the recent ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, which has stirred significant debate across the nation.

Families of Israeli soldiers who died in Gaza are concerned that the agreement does not adequately eliminate the threat posed by Hamas, and could potentially lead to the release of Palestinians convicted for killing Israelis.

Adding to the emotional gravity, protestors set up rows of mock coffins draped with Israeli flags in Jerusalem, symbolizing the potential cost of the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)