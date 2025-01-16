Left Menu

Finnish Intelligence Warns of Russian Military Reform Threat

Finland's military intelligence chief, Pekka Turunen, warns that Russia's planned military expansion poses a significant threat to NATO. With a potential 30% increase in troops, the reforms aim to expand Moscow's military capabilities, demanding NATO's vigilance. The situation depends on the conflict in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:08 IST
In a stark warning, Finland's military intelligence chief, Pekka Turunen, on Thursday highlighted Russia's ambitious military reforms as a looming threat to NATO. This alert follows Moscow's plans to boost troop numbers by 30% by 2026.

Reacting to the induction of Finland and Sweden into NATO after Russia's Ukraine invasion, Turunen emphasized the necessity for NATO to remain vigilant. Moscow's strategic aims focus on increasing military presence near Finland, with significant troop growth expected in Karelia and Kola regions, signaling heightened tensions.

As discussions of Western fears intensified, Turunen stressed that the outcome heavily depends on the evolving conflict in Ukraine. He acknowledged that Russia could achieve its military objectives by 2030, underscoring the critical nature of this geopolitical development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

