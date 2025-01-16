Left Menu

Bihar Legislative Tensions: The Expulsion of Sunil Kumar Singh

The Bihar Legislative Council defended expelling RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh due to his ongoing misconduct and unapologetic remarks against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Unlike Singh, another RJD MLC, Mohd Qari Sohaib, expressed remorse during ethics committee meetings and was suspended for only two days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:45 IST
Bihar Legislative Tensions: The Expulsion of Sunil Kumar Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Legislative Council has defended its decision to expel Rashtriya Janata Dal MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, presenting their case in the Supreme Court. The Council argued Singh's failure to attend ethics committee meetings and lack of remorse for his disparaging remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as grounds for his expulsion.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar asserted that Singh's case differed from Mohd Qari Sohaib's, another RJD MLC, who was merely suspended for attending meetings and apologizing. The defense suggested Singh's questioning of the committee's constitution does not equate to misconduct, yet his ongoing defiance justifies severe action.

This high-profile case continues to stir political waters, as the Supreme Court delves into the nuances of legislative conduct. The final court hearing is scheduled for January 20, shedding light on the precarious balance between political dissent and legislative decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

