Bihar Legislative Tensions: The Expulsion of Sunil Kumar Singh

The Bihar Legislative Council has defended its decision to expel Rashtriya Janata Dal MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, presenting their case in the Supreme Court. The Council argued Singh's failure to attend ethics committee meetings and lack of remorse for his disparaging remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as grounds for his expulsion.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar asserted that Singh's case differed from Mohd Qari Sohaib's, another RJD MLC, who was merely suspended for attending meetings and apologizing. The defense suggested Singh's questioning of the committee's constitution does not equate to misconduct, yet his ongoing defiance justifies severe action.

This high-profile case continues to stir political waters, as the Supreme Court delves into the nuances of legislative conduct. The final court hearing is scheduled for January 20, shedding light on the precarious balance between political dissent and legislative decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)