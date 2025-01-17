Left Menu

Starmer Seals 100-Year Pact for Ukraine's Future

Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Ukraine to announce a 100-year partnership promising robust security guarantees if a ceasefire with Russia is negotiated. Starmer's visit underscores Britain's support for Ukraine amid fears of a shift in U.S. policy with Donald Trump's return to power.

Updated: 17-01-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 00:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer made a significant diplomatic move by visiting Ukraine to emphasize Britain's unwavering support for the war-torn nation. Amid sounds of warfare, Starmer pledged to collaborate on a 100-year partnership offering robust security guarantees if a ceasefire with Russia is reached.

In discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Starmer stressed Britain's commitment to Ukraine's security, independence, and future autonomy. While exact details of the partnership remain vague, the focus is on establishing peacekeeping troops and Western security assurances.

The visit, closely following German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius's trip, comes as European leaders assess the security measures they can provide. Concerns are rising over potential shifts in U.S. policy as Trump prepares to return to power, potentially altering strategic dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

