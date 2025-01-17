Starmer Seals 100-Year Pact for Ukraine's Future

Prime Minister Keir Starmer made a significant diplomatic move by visiting Ukraine to emphasize Britain's unwavering support for the war-torn nation. Amid sounds of warfare, Starmer pledged to collaborate on a 100-year partnership offering robust security guarantees if a ceasefire with Russia is reached.

In discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Starmer stressed Britain's commitment to Ukraine's security, independence, and future autonomy. While exact details of the partnership remain vague, the focus is on establishing peacekeeping troops and Western security assurances.

The visit, closely following German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius's trip, comes as European leaders assess the security measures they can provide. Concerns are rising over potential shifts in U.S. policy as Trump prepares to return to power, potentially altering strategic dynamics in the region.

