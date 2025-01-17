Left Menu

Giuliani Settles Defamation Case with Georgia Election Workers

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has settled a defamation case with two Georgia election workers. Giuliani had falsely accused them of conspiring to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden, according to recent court records.

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani, once a prominent figure as New York City's mayor and later a personal attorney to Donald Trump, has reached a settlement in a defamation lawsuit.

The case involved Giuliani's false allegations against two Georgia election workers, whom he accused of participating in a scheme to 'steal' the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden.

Court documents revealed on Thursday confirm the settlement, bringing an end to the legal battle over the controversial claims that emerged amid the tumultuous post-election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

