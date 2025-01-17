Giuliani Settles Defamation Case with Georgia Election Workers

Rudy Giuliani, once a prominent figure as New York City's mayor and later a personal attorney to Donald Trump, has reached a settlement in a defamation lawsuit.

The case involved Giuliani's false allegations against two Georgia election workers, whom he accused of participating in a scheme to 'steal' the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden.

Court documents revealed on Thursday confirm the settlement, bringing an end to the legal battle over the controversial claims that emerged amid the tumultuous post-election period.

