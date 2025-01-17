Bessent's Bold Blueprint: Treasury Nominee Eyes Economic Stability Amid Global Challenges

Scott Bessent, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for Treasury secretary, emphasized the necessity for the U.S. dollar to continue as the world's reserve currency and for the Federal Reserve to remain independent. He is prepared to enact tougher sanctions on Russia's oil sector if confirmed.

During his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing, Bessent highlighted the urgency of extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts to prevent a significant tax hike that could destabilize the U.S. economy. He expressed support for Trump's tariffs strategy, arguing it combats unfair trade practices and boosts U.S. leverage.

Bessent underscored the need for enhanced sanctions against Russia, citing the Biden administration's ineffective measures due to their focus on oil price stability. He reaffirmed commitment to a strong dollar policy and proposed no central bank digital currency, focusing instead on strategic economic investments.

