TikTok Tensions: U.S. Officials Push for More Time to Secure Deal

TikTok's fate in the U.S. is uncertain, as the government considers extending the deadline for its Chinese owner to sell the app. With potential bans looming, bipartisan efforts aim to keep it operational. Discussions continue as legal, political, and technological complexities unfold.

Updated: 17-01-2025 04:54 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 04:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok's future in the United States hangs in the balance as lawmakers push to extend the time given to its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to secure a sale. The app, loved by 170 million Americans, faces a potential ban under a law mandating its divestiture due to national security concerns.

In an effort to prevent TikTok from shutting down, prominent figures like President Trump and Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer are advocating for more time. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court deliberates on whether to uphold, overturn, or pause the law that could lead to the app's ban.

Schumer, along with other Democrats, expresses concern about the economic impact and political consequences of a TikTok shutdown. As discussions continue, the app's future remains uncertain, with bipartisan support emerging to protect both national security and digital social spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

