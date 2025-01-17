Left Menu

Giuliani Settles Defamation Case with Georgia Election Workers

Rudy Giuliani, former NYC mayor and Trump's personal lawyer, settled a defamation case with Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss. As part of the settlement, Giuliani keeps his Florida and New York properties. The judgement stemmed from false accusations about the 2020 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 06:08 IST
Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to Donald Trump, reached a settlement on Thursday in a defamation case with two Georgia election workers. The workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea Moss, had been falsely accused by Giuliani of aiding in election fraud during the 2020 Presidential election.

This settlement allows Giuliani to retain his properties in Florida and Manhattan, despite a judge's previous ruling requiring him to pay a $148 million judgment. This verdict came after Giuliani had been found in contempt of court for defaming Freeman and Moss, and failing to comply with legal obligations.

While Giuliani denies any wrongdoing, the agreement prevents him from making future defamatory statements against the election workers. The settlement also allows Giuliani's son, Andrew, to keep family heirlooms. Meanwhile, Freeman and Moss stated they are relieved to move on with their lives.

