Ukrainians Skeptical of Trump's Peace Promises

Ukrainians remain skeptical about Donald Trump's potential to end their conflict with Russia, despite some hope that he might broker a peace deal. Many feel their fate rests in their own hands, pointing to past peace failures. Polls show divided opinions, with lingering mistrust of Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:34 IST
As Donald Trump prepares to take office, many Ukrainians are skeptical about his capability to broker a peace deal with Russia despite his promises. The people of Ukraine, scarred by past failed accords, continue to place their hopes in self-reliance rather than external interventions.

While some, like Hanna Horbachova, concede that Trump might surprise the world as a peacemaker, others remain cautious about external promises. The divided public opinion is reflected in a recent poll by Gradus Research, which shows more optimism in a conflict resolution than six months prior.

Ukrainian officials insist on strong Western support, especially a NATO invitation, to prevent further Russian aggression. Meanwhile, both sides prepare for continued conflict, raising questions about the feasibility of any future ceasefire and its enforcement.

