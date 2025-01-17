Ukrainians Skeptical of Trump's Peace Promises

As Donald Trump prepares to take office, many Ukrainians are skeptical about his capability to broker a peace deal with Russia despite his promises. The people of Ukraine, scarred by past failed accords, continue to place their hopes in self-reliance rather than external interventions.

While some, like Hanna Horbachova, concede that Trump might surprise the world as a peacemaker, others remain cautious about external promises. The divided public opinion is reflected in a recent poll by Gradus Research, which shows more optimism in a conflict resolution than six months prior.

Ukrainian officials insist on strong Western support, especially a NATO invitation, to prevent further Russian aggression. Meanwhile, both sides prepare for continued conflict, raising questions about the feasibility of any future ceasefire and its enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)