Ukrainians Skeptical of Trump's Peace Promises
Ukrainians remain skeptical about Donald Trump's potential to end their conflict with Russia, despite some hope that he might broker a peace deal. Many feel their fate rests in their own hands, pointing to past peace failures. Polls show divided opinions, with lingering mistrust of Russia.
As Donald Trump prepares to take office, many Ukrainians are skeptical about his capability to broker a peace deal with Russia despite his promises. The people of Ukraine, scarred by past failed accords, continue to place their hopes in self-reliance rather than external interventions.
While some, like Hanna Horbachova, concede that Trump might surprise the world as a peacemaker, others remain cautious about external promises. The divided public opinion is reflected in a recent poll by Gradus Research, which shows more optimism in a conflict resolution than six months prior.
Ukrainian officials insist on strong Western support, especially a NATO invitation, to prevent further Russian aggression. Meanwhile, both sides prepare for continued conflict, raising questions about the feasibility of any future ceasefire and its enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
